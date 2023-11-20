‘The Ballad Of Songbird & Snakes’ Throws Fans Back Into ‘The Hunger Games’

The Hunger Games franchise returns with prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The Reel Critic breaks down his thoughts on the film, now in theaters …

First released as Suzanne Collins’ fourth novel in her best-selling franchise, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is the prequel to the iconic trilogy The Hunger Games — and has now been adapted for the big screen.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is set 64 years before the first The Hunger Games story takes place, and explores the origin of Coriolanus Snow, the authoritarian leader of the fictional world of Panem. The film explains how the brutal Hunger Games came to be and showcases Snow’s descent into evil, as well as his affinity for young Lucy Gray Baird from Panem’s District 12.

The film stars Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird and Tom Bylth as a young Coriolanus Snow. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is in theaters now.

Hear Reggie Ponder’s thoughts on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes on the latest segment of “The Reel Critic.”

Interview and audio production by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Abigail Harrison

