The Reel Critic Travels Into Outer Space With ‘A Million Miles Away’

Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder discusses Alejandra Marquez Abella’s film A Million Miles Away, depicting the remarkable true story of José Hernández, the first first-generation Mexican-American NASA astronaut.

José Hernández was the son of two migrant workers from Michoacán who arrived in America in the 1960s. Eventually, he worked his way from the grape fields of the San Joaquin Valley all the way to the International Space Station as a NASA flight engineer.

In the new film A Million Miles Away, Michael Peña puts on a stellar leading performance as Hernández and Rosa Salazar shines as his wife, Adela. A Million Miles Away also features Julio Cesar Cedillo, Veronica Falcón and Juan Pablo Monterrubio. Based on Hernández’s autobiography Reaching for the Stars, this inspiring story of perseverance, community and sacrifice is not one to be missed.

Check out this week’s segment of “The Reel Critic” with film critic Reggie Ponder to hear his thoughts on A Million Miles Away, now streaming on Prime Video.

