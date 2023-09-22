Vocalo Radio

The Reel Critic Travels Into Outer Space With ‘A Million Miles Away’

Written by on September 22, 2023

Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder discusses Alejandra Marquez Abella’s film A Million Miles Away, depicting the remarkable true story of José Hernández, the first first-generation Mexican-American NASA astronaut. 

José Hernández was the son of two migrant workers from Michoacán who arrived in America in the 1960s. Eventually, he worked his way from the grape fields of the San Joaquin Valley all the way to the International Space Station as a NASA flight engineer. 

In the new film A Million Miles Away, Michael Peña puts on a stellar leading performance as Hernández and Rosa Salazar shines as his wife, Adela. A Million Miles Away also features Julio Cesar Cedillo, Veronica Falcón and Juan Pablo Monterrubio. Based on Hernández’s autobiography Reaching for the Stars, this inspiring story of perseverance, community and sacrifice is not one to be missed.

Check out this week’s segment of “The Reel Critic” with film critic Reggie Ponder to hear his thoughts on A Million Miles Away, now streaming on Prime Video.

Check out more reviews and interviews from Reggie Ponder here, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Abigail Harrison

