In Rotation: November 2023
Written by Vocalo Radio on November 21, 2023
Pictured above: Fabiola Roudha by Fabian Nobile, courtesy of the artist.
Vocalo’s “In Rotation” playlist for November is here — featuring artists you’re sure to love like Tala Silva, Loona Dae, Sam Thousand and more.
Turn the dial to 91.1 FM, or tune in through the web player or the Vocalo app, to catch the November picks spinning on our airwaves into December — and save the “In Rotation” and “Browser History: Past In Rotation Picks” to keep listening after the month is over!
Want a chance to be on next month’s “In Rotation” playlist? Submit your track using this form (or find it under the “Submit Music” tab on our homepage)!
