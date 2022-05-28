Chance the Rapper released his second multidisciplinary art piece, “A Bar About A Bar” this week — and announced a third work for next month.

Chance the Rapper dropped the new music video for “A Bar About A Bar” Thursday night, his second multimedia piece released this year. “A Bar About A Bar” is a short piece, released in collaboration with Chicago-based painter Nikko Washington, who recently collaborated with the Chicago Cubs on a clothing drop. Like Chance’s first interdisciplinary piece, “Child Of God,” “A Bar About A Bar” is composed of a song, music video and painting.

The video again finds Chance and the featured painter in his House of Kicks studio — this time, with Nikko Washington seated at an easel where Naïla Opiangah’s large-scale painting once was. Chance, writing at a desk nearby, is interrupted by fellow Chicago artist and frequent collaborator Vic Mensa during a writing exercise they’re working on.

“That’s 10 minutes,” Mensa says. “What you got?”

Chance delves into his “bar about a bar” as the scene he describes plays out, interspersed with shots of Washington’s finished painting. About a minute in, the video cuts to find Chance in Italy, announcing his next release, tentatively titled “The Highs and The Lows,” featuring Joey Bada$$ and artwork by Yannis Davey Guibinga, which is scheduled for release this June.

Nikko Washington’s painting is currently on display at the Art Institute of Chicago through the weekend (Washington graduated from the School of the Art Institute in 2016) .