 Poised To Break Through: July 2022

Written by on July 12, 2022

Pictured above: Aya Ito, courtesy of the artist.

Vocalo’s “Poised To Break Through” playlist is hotter than July!

This month is stacked with new releases from artists like Benjamin Carter, Aya Ito, Grace Blackford and many more…

Our “Poised to Break Through” playlist gets an update every month; make sure to save it to your Spotify libraries to stay up-to-date with fresh artists on the rise you need to know.

Written by George Chiligiris

