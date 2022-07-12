Pictured above: Aya Ito, courtesy of the artist.

Vocalo’s “Poised To Break Through” playlist is hotter than July!

This month is stacked with new releases from artists like Benjamin Carter, Aya Ito, Grace Blackford and many more…

Our “Poised to Break Through” playlist gets an update every month; make sure to save it to your Spotify libraries to stay up-to-date with fresh artists on the rise you need to know.

Written by George Chiligiris

