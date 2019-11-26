Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Lupe Fiasco Performs “Food & Liquor” In Entirety

Written by on November 26, 2019

Lupe Fiasco has long been a hometown hero for Chicagoans, an MC that has helped to cement Chicago’s reputation as one of the most influential cities in hip-hop.

Lupe took the stage at The Riviera Theater to perform his classic 2006 album, capturing the lightning in the bottle that made “Food and Liquor” one of the most exciting and innovative albums of the generation.

Photographer Desmond Penn was there to capture the moment for Vocalo.

DSC06021DSC06689DSC06661DSC06191DSC06099DSC06094DSC06229DSC06269DSC06278DSC06312DSC06382DSC06589DSC06674

Shot by Desmond Armon Penn

Written by Seamus Doheny

 

Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Smino Turns Up At Thalia Hall

November 26, 2019

1

Chicago Rapper Caesar Gorgeous Finds His Own Lane

November 22, 2019

0

Lizzo Leads 2020 Grammy Nominations

November 20, 2019

Continue reading

Previous post

Smino Turns Up At Thalia Hall

Thumbnail