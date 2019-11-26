Lupe Fiasco Performs “Food & Liquor” In Entirety

Lupe Fiasco has long been a hometown hero for Chicagoans, an MC that has helped to cement Chicago’s reputation as one of the most influential cities in hip-hop.

Lupe took the stage at The Riviera Theater to perform his classic 2006 album, capturing the lightning in the bottle that made “Food and Liquor” one of the most exciting and innovative albums of the generation.

Photographer Desmond Penn was there to capture the moment for Vocalo.

Shot by Desmond Armon Penn

Written by Seamus Doheny