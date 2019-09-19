Photo Essay: Wu Tang Clan Descend on Riot Fest
Written by Vocalo Radio on September 19, 2019
On Saturday the legendary Wu Tang Clan descended upon Douglas Park for the 15th annual edition of Riot Fest…
WBEZ photographer Manuel Martinez was on hand to capture all of the action as the legendary rappers, a group that has extended to include some children of legendary Wu Tang members such as ODB, took the stage in Chicago to a delighted crowd… The show reminded everyone why they’re a group with such staying power.