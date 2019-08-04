Lollapalooza Day 3: Lil Wayne, J Balvin, Smino, Lil Skies, Gary Clark JR and more…
Written by Vocalo Radio on August 4, 2019
We’re on the final day of Lollapalooza already! Day 3 is in the books and we captured all the action for you.
Lil Wayne stole the show on Day 3 of Lollapalooza with a crowd that felt like it extended half of Grant Park as he went through decades of classic hits…
J Balvin triumphantly took his place in Lollapalooza history with an infectiously dancey set that cemented his place in our memories.
Here’s our highlights of Day 3 shot by the wonderful Desmond Penn…
Lil Wayne
J Balvin
Gary Clark JR
Smino
Lil Skies
Pink Sweat$
Gunna