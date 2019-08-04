Lollapalooza Day 3: Lil Wayne, J Balvin, Smino, Lil Skies, Gary Clark JR and more…

Written by on August 4, 2019

We’re on the final day of Lollapalooza already! Day 3 is in the books and we captured all the action for you.

Lil Wayne stole the show on Day 3 of Lollapalooza with a crowd that felt like it extended half of Grant Park as he went through decades of classic hits…

J Balvin triumphantly took his place in Lollapalooza history with an infectiously dancey set that cemented his place in our memories.

Here’s our highlights of Day 3 shot by the wonderful Desmond Penn

Lil Wayne

DSC09914DSC09861DSC09959DSC09796DSC09864

J Balvin

DSC00487DSC00227DSC00431DSC00330DSC00419

Gary Clark JR

DSC09375DSC09458DSC09485DSC09504

Smino

DSC09664DSC09229DSC09334

Lil Skies

DSC09602DSC09604DSC09621DSC09651

Pink Sweat$

DSC09668DSC09352DSC09674

Gunna

DSC00030DSC00062DSC00105

