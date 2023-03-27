Chris Patrick and Dende Make Noise On Four-City Tour

New Jersey hip-hop rising star Chris Patrick and Houston R&B artist Dende are both on the trajectory to break through the static in their respective cities. Before their show in Chicago on March 2, the two sat down with Vocalo morning host Bekoe to talk about their latest projects and label CXR.

New Jersey’s Chris Patrick is a newer hip-hop artist, breaking into the scene back in 2020, but he’s already making a name for himself in the industry — performing at SXSW 2022 and featured on Billboard’s 2023 “Artists to Watch” list. Along with working on his own music, he is also a founding member of label CXR.

“CXR eventually will become just as big as the TDE and the Dreamvilles, that’s the goal,” Chris Patrick told Vocalo morning host Bekoe. “We wanna be able to cultivate a home base for the next wave to take over the decade.”

Patrick just finished up his four-city “Gang Activity Tour,” where he performed in LA, Chicago, Atlanta and New York alongside Houston R&B artist Dende and other special guests. Back in February, Patrick released his latest single “Oakland Interlude” and is working on his next project From The Heart, Vol. 3.

Chris Patrick (left) and Dende in outside the Vocalo studios before their show at Schubas Tavern on March 2. Rakim Winfert for Vocalo

Dende is a more traditional R&B singer, steering away from what he refers to as the toxic side of R&B, which glorifies unhealthy relationships, and instead curates a more soulful sound focused on unity and love.

“As an R&B singer, you gotta love love,” Dende told Bekoe.

Often making music reflecting his real life experiences and emotions, Dende started off 2023 with his EP Before We Crash in January and quickly followed it up with ‘95 Civic (somewhat of a nod to femdot.’s 94 Camry Music), which he released under Chris Patrick’s label CXR. More recently, he just wrapped up opening for the last three legs of Chris Patrick’s tour, and performed at SXSW again this year. Last year, he was featured on Vocalo’s stage at SXSW alongside Chicago artists KAINA and Ausar.

Both Chris Patrick and DENDE show a lot of love to Chicago, noting they’re both fans of artists like Saba, femdot. and Chance The Rapper. Chris Patrick even worked on much of his previous project at studios in Chicago.

Before their Chicago performance at Schubas Tavern on the “Gang Activity Tour,” Chris Patrick and DENDE stopped by the Vocalo studios to sit down with Bekoe and talk about their favorite chicken spots in Chicago, touring together, recent releases, playing Super Smash Bros. and more.

Chris Patrick and Bekoe debate the best chicken in the city; Chris’ favorite is Shark’s. Rakim Winfert for Vocalo

Interview hosted and produced by Bekoe

Video editing by Bekoe, filmed by Rakim Winfert

Written introduction by Omi Salisbury

Photography by Rakim Winfert

