Coming Soon: Chance The Rapper’s Aries Birthday Bash

Chance the Rapper revealed plans to ring in his 30th birthday in Chicago, and wants to give fans the opportunity to celebrate with him.

Fresh off January’s Black Star Line Festival and in between filming as a coach for NBC’s The Voice, Chance the Rapper is celebrating turning 30 in a big way this April. After hinting at a celebration on Twitter March 24, he officially announced his birthday party for April 13 at the Promontory, “One Big A$$ Juke Jam” — hosted by Chance and the Official E-Man, with special performances by DJ Mile High, DJ Tune Hendrixx, DJ Oreo and KingPinRue.

Poster for Chance the Rapper’s birthday celebration.

“One Big A$$ Juke Jam” will take place at The Promontory in Hyde Park on April 13 at 9:30 p.m., a few days before Chance’s actual birthday on April 16. The event is sure to be filled with music and dancing all night long, scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. and wrap up in the early hours of the following morning. Tickets and more information is available on the official event page.

Chance is also encouraging fans to drop song requests in the comments of his Instagram post about the “Aries Bash” beforehand.

Chance the Rapper outside the Vocalo studios in July 2022. Morgan Ciocca/Vocalo Radio

Written by Joshua X. Miller

Photo by Morgan Ciocca

