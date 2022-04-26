Vocalo hosted Texas’ own R&B singer Dende at SXSW’s Radio Day Stage in March, where he premiered a brand new, unreleased track…

Katy, Texas R&B singer, rapper and instrumentalist Dende lit up SXSW’s Radio Day Stage in Austin on March 19 with eight songs from his two 2021 releases, his album A Happy Man and EP Pregnancy Pack — plus an unreleased track called “Flowers.” Opening with two back-to-back tracks from A Happy Man, “A Happy Man’s Demons” and “I Cried,” Dende’s performance featured guest artist Lilly Aviana, who took the stage alongside him to perform the first track on Pregnancy Pack, “Cheri,” and closed out with an emotional cover of his favorite artist, Frank Ocean’s “Futura Free.”

Fans can catch Dende live next month at Atlanta’s The R&B Only Festival on May 28. The festival is presented by COLORS and Live Nation, and is headlined by iconic artists like Erykah Badu, Miguel and Wale.

Can’t wait for the festival? Check out Dende’s performances of “Cheri,” featuring Lilly Aviana, “Candy” and “Flowers” live from SXSW, available below or on Vocalo’s YouTube channel.

Listen to Dende on Spotify below and follow him on Instagram

Written by George Chiligiris

Footage courtesy of SXSW

Edited by Morgan Ciocca

