Canadian singer Zenesoul breathes fresh air into the world of contemporary R&B.

Originally born in Nigeria, the Brampton, Canada-based artist has been writing songs since she was 11 years old — and it shows. Drawing influences from R&B, Neo-soul and Afrobeats, Zenesoul pulls listeners closer with personal lyrics, soulful vocals and catchy instrumentals.

Brown Sugar, her second EP following 2020’s Coffee, Brown Sugar, showcases Zenesoul’s captivating songwriting and breathtaking vocals. While only 18 minutes in length, Brown Sugar packs a punch; and the delicate yet hypnotizing keyboards dispersed throughout the EP perfectly complement Zenesoul’s vocals.

“Love and Be Loved,” the second song on the EP, is Zenesoul’s biggest hit to date with over 900,000 Spotify streams and was featured on our In Rotation playlist in December 2020. Toronto artist Aaron Ridge contributes vocals on “Love and Be Loved,” further enriching the song’s smooth and soulful atmosphere. Deeply heartfelt and sensual, this is an ode to reciprocated and unconditional love.

The EP’s third track, “Witchu,” includes more intricate keyboards paired with an entrancing hook. Zenesoul’s preference for simple textures shines on this song, allowing her voice to take the spotlight and providing the ideal backdrop for rich melodies and harmonies.

Though this record is short, but it is so full of heart that 18 minutes proves all it takes for Zenesoul to make a very strong statement.

Written by Erik Anderson

