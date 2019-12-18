The Year in Sports: Top 5 Sporting Moments of 2019

2019 was a big year for sports. Vocalo’s Sr. sports correspondent LaToya “Moneyball” Smith picks top 5 biggest sports stories of the year.

5. Tiger Woods Wins the Masters

Tiger wins his first major championship win in eleven years and his 15th major overall.

4. New Champions Are Crowned

This year found us celebrating first time title wins for the: Toronto Raptors, St. Louis Blues, Washington Mystics, Washington Nationals, and University of Virginia Men’s Basketball Team.

3. Chicago Bears Kicker Woes

Cody Parkey’s “double doink” potentially costs the Bears a huge playoff win in a divisional playoff game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

2. Saints-Rams NFC Championship Game

A blown pass interference call potentially cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl.

1. The US Women’s Soccer Team Wins World Cup.

Megan Rapinoe… US Women’s Team continues their global domination … What’s not to like?

Listen to the full conversation with LaToya “Moneyball” Smith: