Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

The Year in Sports: Top 5 Sporting Moments of 2019

Written by on December 18, 2019

download

2019 was a big year for sports. Vocalo’s Sr. sports correspondent LaToya “Moneyball” Smith picks top 5 biggest sports stories of the year.

 

5. Tiger Woods Wins the Masters

Tiger wins his first major championship win in eleven years and his 15th major overall.

4. New Champions Are Crowned

This year found us celebrating first time title wins for the: Toronto Raptors, St. Louis Blues, Washington Mystics, Washington Nationals, and University of Virginia Men’s Basketball Team.

3. Chicago Bears Kicker Woes

Cody Parkey’s “double doink” potentially costs the Bears a huge playoff win in a divisional playoff game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

 

2. Saints-Rams NFC Championship Game

A blown pass interference call potentially cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl.

 

1. The US Women’s Soccer Team Wins World Cup.

Megan Rapinoe… US Women’s Team continues their global domination … What’s not to like?

 

Listen to the full conversation with LaToya “Moneyball” Smith:

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0

The Harlem Globetrotters Chat With Vocalo …

December 19, 2019

0

5 TikTok Songs From 2019 We’ll Actually Remember

December 18, 2019

0

The Year in Queer: Biggest LGBTQ+ Moments of 2019

December 18, 2019

Continue reading

Next post

The Year in Queer: Biggest LGBTQ+ Moments of 2019

Thumbnail
Previous post

Chicago Reader’s Leor Galil Breaks Down the Best Releases of 2019

Thumbnail