Ness Heads Drops Single “Ya That’s Cool”

Written by on January 22, 2020

Ness Heads is back with a new single!

Catchy hooks and a hypnotic guitar line drive this addictively melodic track, while trapped out snares and a thumping kick give it a tripped out tranquilizing groove.

It’s always a pleasure to check back in with Ness and see her continuing to develop as a lyricist as well as a vocalist. Her melodies and cadences just keep getting better with time.

Ness - Press Photo

 

