Ness Heads Drops Single “Ya That’s Cool”
Written by Vocalo Radio on January 22, 2020
Ness Heads is back with a new single!
Catchy hooks and a hypnotic guitar line drive this addictively melodic track, while trapped out snares and a thumping kick give it a tripped out tranquilizing groove.
It’s always a pleasure to check back in with Ness and see her continuing to develop as a lyricist as well as a vocalist. Her melodies and cadences just keep getting better with time.
Tagged as ness heads ya thats cool