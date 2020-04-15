Woes Examines Life During a Pandemic On New Project “Quarantine”

While quarantine is still a fresh state of mind for many, it is already producing innovative, emotive, music.

Chicago MC Woes is going through it like many of us, luckily he’s turning these lemons into lemonade on his new project.

Two weeks ago Woes teamed up with Baltimore producer ‘GoodBoy’ to make a project that reflected the current social climate. After complete isolation for 48 hours, GoodBoy and Woes came up with a total of 5 songs collectively; some featuring vocals from GoodBoy himself and others with only the Chicago MC rapping over the crisp east coast production

‘Quarantine’ is a collection of music made strictly from emotion. It’s about the thoughts that arise when isolated, the way your anxieties and sorrows can seem amplified, echoing in the vacuum of your solitude.

On ‘Quarantine’ Woes gradually tells the story of his vacillating mental health in the midst of the pandemic, always delivering with the raspy truthfulness that we’ve come to love here at Vocalo …

“My homie threw me a rope from Heaven, said, ‘hold on’ – I grabbed it and I started to float.” (from track ‘Quarantine.)

Follow Woes

Follow GoodBoy

Written by Seamus Doheny