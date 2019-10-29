Woes Drops New EP “Curb Appeal”

Today our friend Woes dropped his new EP “Curb Appeal”

The 7 track EP features more of what we’ve come to love with Woes. Sensitive lyrics recited with a heartfelt and raspy delivery that feels singularly original. The beats evoke a sound informed by classical hip hop but infused with the genre agnostic sensibilities of the modern rapper.

Check out the EP below and read our feature interview with his collaborators Spacebones here …

Written by: Seamus Doheny