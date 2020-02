For over ten years, Vocalo Radio, YCA, and WBEZ have partnered on producing one of Chicago’s most important celebrations of hip hop culture. ⁣⁣⁣

From the days of the Blue Groove Lounge to the vital space Young Chicago Author’s provides… here are some of the stories that reflect on the past, present, and future of Chicago’s vibrant hip hop scene.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣