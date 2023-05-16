After reviewing nearly 6,000 music submissions from artists nationwide, NPR Music has announced the winner of its 2023 Tiny Desk Contest: Little Moon.

Selected from a nationwide submission process, Utah band Little Moon captivated the judges with their performance of “Wonder Eye.” Little Moon is composed of Emma Hardyman (lead singer/guitarist), Nathan Hardyman (bass/guitar), Bly Wallentine (keys/bass), Bridget Jackson (harp), Chris Shemwell (drums) and Grace Johnson (electric guitar/keys). Tiny Desk creator Bob Boilen said that after watching Little Moon’s submission, it was a clear decision.

“‘Wonder Eye’ was a clear and unanimous winner amongst our judges and for a good reason,” said Boilen. “It’s an explosive tune with a deeply emotional story. It’s a song of grieving and understanding with a dynamic performance.”

As the winner of the 2023 Tiny Desk Contest, Little Moon will be headed on tour with NPR Music to eight different cities this summer, including Chicago on July 6 at Subterranean. Teaming up with member stations (including Vocalo), NPR Music aims to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to listeners on the tour.

Other artists’ submissions are also available to view on the Tiny Desk website.

Introduction written by Joshua X. Miller

