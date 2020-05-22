More Than 15 Artists Join Together To Craft Album For Charity
Written by Vocalo Radio on May 22, 2020
The Chicago underground hip-hop label Why? Records brought together DIY artists to drop a compilation album “Art Is Love Vol. 1.”
The national lock-down and quarantine orders are not reasons for the hip-hop collective and record label Why? Records to stop releasing new music. But this pandemic has had them working differently and approaching the music making in a new creative way.
“Art Is Love Vol. 1” is a collaboration that brings together Chicago DIY artists, including the MCs running the label, known collectively as Why Footclan, for a 20-track album full of hard-hitting poetry and a grab bag of different styles. Whether you’re looking for R&B, psychedelic rock or hip-hop, “Art Is Love Vol. 1” is a aural tour of what Chicago has to offer.
At its heart “Art Is Love Vol. 1” is a local project, by Chicago, for Chicago. Not only are the artists mostly locals, but the album aims to help out the city community as a whole. Being released as the city is being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, “Art Is Love Vol. 1” works to be altruistic, doubly giving new artists a platform to shine and provide relief to the city. All proceeds support Chicago Community Bond Fund, a non-profit posting bond for pretrial detainees.
According to Chicago Magazine, “Art Is Love Vol. 1” has been met with great initial support, gathering more than $1,000 in the first two days since release. With such popularity, we can expect more volumes on the horizon.
“Art Is Love Vol. 1” overtly taps into the themes of loneliness and stress brought on by self-isolation, but maybe that’s just what the world needs. This album shows what that means for different artists, and seeing the different creative approaches to this theme is something to be experienced.
“Art Is Love Vol. 1” is now available digitally on Bandcamp on a pay-what-you-can model.
Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens