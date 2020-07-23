WemmyMo and D2X Connect For Moppas and Choppas

Two of Chicago’s most energetic artists known as WemmyMo and D2X collaborated for an impactful single, many didn’t see coming titled “Moppas & Choppas” produced by Dj Balor.

If you’ve been listening to Vocalo on your radio, I’m pretty sure you’ve heard these two personalities clash, and collide with high energy for our latest in rotation playlist, for the month of July.

WemmyMo and D2X not only put together a high octane single, but they also linked with 3 Degrees North Media for an intense but memorable video. Check it out below via Youtube and make sure to turn your radio tuner to 91.1 FM or 89.5 FM to catch it within our rotation.

You can also Download and add their song to your preferred playlist.

Written By Bekoe