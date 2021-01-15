Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

J Dilla’s Seminal “Welcome 2 Detroit” Gets Remastered Reissue

Written by on January 15, 2021

Welcome 2 Detroit is back with a special remaster and boxset of alternate takes and previously-unreleased material celebrating the life of J Dilla. 

The 2001 release of Welcome 2 Detroit marked a critical turning point for producer James Dewitt Yancey and the underground Detroit hip-hop scene. Now given full creative control, and adopting the alias J Dilla, Welcome 2 Detroit is a producer-driven lyrical work of art, turning heads toward not only the Detroit scene but J Dilla’s own talent.

Ahead of the album’s 20th anniversary, BBE Music will release a specially remastered reissue of Welcome 2 Detroit, along with remixes from DJ/producer Muro and jazz-funk trio Azymuth. The 20th anniversary edition will also include newly discovered alternate takes and work-in-progress tapes from the original recording sessions. An accompanying book recounts first-hand accounts of the recording process and dives into the history of the album’s making.

Both the special edition seven-vinyl box set and the digital album will be released on February 5, 2021 with pre-orders available through the BBE Music website and Bandcamp.

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

Matt Harvey Spreads Love To Chicago

January 14, 2021

Jill Hopkins’s Top 5 Tracks For January

January 13, 2021

In Rotation: January 2021

January 12, 2021

Continue reading

Previous post

Matt Harvey Spreads Love To Chicago

Thumbnail