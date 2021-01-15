Welcome 2 Detroit is back with a special remaster and boxset of alternate takes and previously-unreleased material celebrating the life of J Dilla.

The 2001 release of Welcome 2 Detroit marked a critical turning point for producer James Dewitt Yancey and the underground Detroit hip-hop scene. Now given full creative control, and adopting the alias J Dilla, Welcome 2 Detroit is a producer-driven lyrical work of art, turning heads toward not only the Detroit scene but J Dilla’s own talent.

Ahead of the album’s 20th anniversary, BBE Music will release a specially remastered reissue of Welcome 2 Detroit, along with remixes from DJ/producer Muro and jazz-funk trio Azymuth. The 20th anniversary edition will also include newly discovered alternate takes and work-in-progress tapes from the original recording sessions. An accompanying book recounts first-hand accounts of the recording process and dives into the history of the album’s making.

Both the special edition seven-vinyl box set and the digital album will be released on February 5, 2021 with pre-orders available through the BBE Music website and Bandcamp.