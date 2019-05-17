WeekendGabe reviews “Of Mics and Men” by the Wu-Tang Clan

This week Vocalo’s senior hip hop correspondent Gabe Mendoza reviews “Of Mics and Men,” the new EP from the Wu-Tang Clan. The EP serves as the soundtrack to the Showtime 4-part docuseries about the Clan that looks at the group’s career, combining interviews with the members with rare and never-seen footage of the band. The 4-track EP features only half of the Clan members – RZA, Ghostface, Masta Killa, Raekwon and Cappadonna.

Listen to Gabe’s review of the TV series and the EP to find out if it’s fuego, mild sauce or ketchup:

Stream Of Mics and Men here:

 

Background