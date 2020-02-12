Vocalo Radio

Brittney Carter, Mental Giants, Ang13 and More at Winter Block Party 2020 | Shot by Mercedes Zapata.

Written by on February 12, 2020

wbp2020-1-62

Winter Block Party 2020 is in the books and we had a ball!

Mercedes Zapata is a Chicago-based photographer and she was on hand at Winter Block Party to capture all the action of our evening concert!

Check out all her photos below and stay tuned for a video of The Blue Groove Lounge freestyle battle.

 

Jesse De La Peña Takes Us Back to Blue Groove Lounge

wbp2020-1-12

wbp2020-1-5

Add2 and His Mentees Rocked the Stage Early …

wbp2020-1-32wbp2020-1-33wbp2020-1-35wbp2020-1-36wbp2020-1-37wbp2020-1-42wbp2020-1-44

DJs Pumpin Pete, Ca$h Era, Nonstop

wbp2020-1-52

DJ Nonstop & Pumpin Pete – The Art of Turntablism

wbp2020-1-60wbp2020-1-61wbp2020-1-62wbp2020-1-63wbp2020-1-64wbp2020-1-65

Host Matt Muse Performs A Few Songs

wbp2020-1-71wbp2020-1-81wbp2020-1-82wbp2020-1-84

The Blue Groove Freestyle Was Pure Fire …

wbp2020-1-85wbp2020-1-86wbp2020-1-95wbp2020-1-96wbp2020-1-98wbp2020-1-100wbp2020-1-101

MC Brittney Carter Gets the Crowd Fired Up With Her Signature Style

wbp2020-1-108wbp2020-1-114wbp2020-1-107

Blue Groove Veteran MC Ang13 Shows Us How It’s Done

wbp2020-1-115wbp2020-1-116wbp2020-1-117

wbp2020-1-124

The Happiness Club Moves As One

wbp2020-1-120wbp2020-1-121wbp2020-1-122wbp2020-1-123wbp2020-1-133wbp2020-1-132

wbp2020-1-134wbp2020-1-135

DJ Cash Era On Full Vibe Patrol 

wbp2020-1-126wbp2020-1-127wbp2020-1-130wbp2020-1-131

Mental Giants Close Winter Block Party With Nothing But Hits

wbp2020-1-139wbp2020-1-137wbp2020-1-140

On behalf of everyone at Vocalo, Young Chicago Authors (YCA) and WBEZ – thanks!  We’ll see you next year!

