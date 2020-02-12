Brittney Carter, Mental Giants, Ang13 and More at Winter Block Party 2020 | Shot by Mercedes Zapata.

Winter Block Party 2020 is in the books and we had a ball!

Mercedes Zapata is a Chicago-based photographer and she was on hand at Winter Block Party to capture all the action of our evening concert!

Check out all her photos below and stay tuned for a video of The Blue Groove Lounge freestyle battle.

Jesse De La Peña Takes Us Back to Blue Groove Lounge

Add2 and His Mentees Rocked the Stage Early …

DJs Pumpin Pete, Ca$h Era, Nonstop

DJ Nonstop & Pumpin Pete – The Art of Turntablism

Host Matt Muse Performs A Few Songs

The Blue Groove Freestyle Was Pure Fire …

MC Brittney Carter Gets the Crowd Fired Up With Her Signature Style

Blue Groove Veteran MC Ang13 Shows Us How It’s Done

The Happiness Club Moves As One

DJ Cash Era On Full Vibe Patrol

Mental Giants Close Winter Block Party With Nothing But Hits

On behalf of everyone at Vocalo, Young Chicago Authors (YCA) and WBEZ – thanks! We’ll see you next year!