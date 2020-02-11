Winter Block Party Daytime Recap Featuring Boogie McClarin, Add2 and more …

Winter Block Party 2020 is in the books and we are still trying to wrap our head around this amazing day …

There was a strong undercurrent of love and community that every participant and attendee brought to the table that truly embodied our theme of “We the People.”

Our daytime programming included dance workshops, breaking competitions, an emcee battle, face-painting, a barbershop, community partners and a live broadcast by Jill Hopkins.

WBEZ photographer Manuel Martinez was on hand to capture all the action, check out his photo recap below …