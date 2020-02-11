Vocalo Radio

Winter Block Party Daytime Recap Featuring Boogie McClarin, Add2 and more …

Written by on February 11, 2020

Winter Block Party 2020 is in the books and we are still trying to wrap our head around this amazing day …

There was a strong undercurrent of love and community that every participant and attendee brought to the table that truly embodied our theme of “We the People.”

Our daytime programming included dance workshops, breaking competitions, an emcee battle, face-painting, a barbershop, community partners and a live broadcast by Jill Hopkins.

WBEZ photographer Manuel Martinez was on hand to capture all the action, check out his photo recap below …

 

Views from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Boogie McClarin Leads the Metro in a Dance Workshop

Views from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Young Folks Get Involved in Boogie & The Happiness Club’s Dance Workshop

Views from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Breakdance battle in action!

Views from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Break dance battle in action.

Views from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Toni Preckwinkle chats with Jill Hopkins in our live broadcast

Views from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

The free barbershop at Metro was in full swing.

Views from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Shazam Bangles and DJ Serpico During our Turntablism Showcase

Views from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZViews from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZViews from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Views from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Add2 leads the Emcee Showcase in Metro

Views from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Emcee Battle Winner Steps Up to the Mic

Views from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

DJ Ca$h Era

Views from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Emcee Battle Judges Pick Their Winners

Views from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Painters on Stage During the Turntablism Showcase

Views from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Painters On Stage During The Turntablism Showcase

Views from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Painters on Stage During the Turntablism Showcase

Views from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Painters on Stage During the Turntablism Showcase

Views from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Add2 Performs for A Rapt Crowd

Views from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Add2 Performs for A Rapt Crowd

Views from the 2020 Winter Block Party.Photo by Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Add2 Mentee Ketchi Performs for A Rapt Crowd

 

 

 

