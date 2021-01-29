Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Send a WBEZ Love Gram to someone special this Valentine’s Day!

Written by on January 29, 2021

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, we and our friends over at WBEZ want to make sure you spread the love this season!  

With many Valentine’s Day festivities canceled or limited due to the pandemic, we wanted to find a way to help you stay connected with your loved ones — so we’re making virtual valentines! All you have to do is fill out this form, and one of your favorite WBEZ or Vocalo voices will record a sweet message for your special someone. Then, we’ll post it to our @wbez_grams Instagram page and tag your Valentine.

But make sure to be quick: all submissions must be entered by 11:59 p.m. CT on Feb. 5, 2021!

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

Bekoe’s Top 5 Poised To Break Through Picks

January 26, 2021

Poised To Break Through: January 2021

January 26, 2021

Serpentwithfeet Announces New Album With Music Video

January 25, 2021

Continue reading

Previous post

Bekoe’s Top 5 Poised To Break Through Picks

Thumbnail