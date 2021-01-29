With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, we and our friends over at WBEZ want to make sure you spread the love this season!

With many Valentine’s Day festivities canceled or limited due to the pandemic, we wanted to find a way to help you stay connected with your loved ones — so we’re making virtual valentines! All you have to do is fill out this form, and one of your favorite WBEZ or Vocalo voices will record a sweet message for your special someone. Then, we’ll post it to our @wbez_grams Instagram page and tag your Valentine.

But make sure to be quick: all submissions must be entered by 11:59 p.m. CT on Feb. 5, 2021!