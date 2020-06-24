Voices Of The Movement: Black Activism and Organizing Change

In the wake of recent local and national protests against police brutality and systemic racism, Chicagoland activists met to shine a light on racial injustices that African Americans face.

On Tuesday, Vocalo Radio teamed up with WBEZ for a community discussion about the power of Black activism and its evolution in Chicago. The conversation, led by Morning AMp host Jill Hopkins, featured an intergenerational panel of Black activists discussing topics focused on the historical fight for racial equity in Chicago, the power of organizing, short and long term strategies for this movement, and how non-Blacks can work to achieve racial justice.

The panelists also took time to answer questions from participants during the conversation.

Featured panelists: