Vocalo Radio talks to Chicago artists Ric Wilson and Tasha for Pitchfork Video recap
Written by Vocalo Radio on July 25, 2019
This past weekend team Vocalo headed to Pitchfork Festival to soak up the sun, hear sets from our favorite local musicians and connect with our listeners in person. Despite wonky weather it was a wonderful and joyful weekend of Chicago music and community.
We cooked up this tasty recap video featuring music from our dear friend Ric Wilson and interviews with him and local darling Tasha…
Check out the video below to catch up on what you missed at the festival this year!
Video by Jake Ellerbrake / Pio Mio Studio
Music by Ric Wilson