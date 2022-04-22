Vocalo hosted Poppy Ajudha at SXSW’s Radio Day Stage last month, where she previewed songs from her debut album — out today.

UK singer-songwriter Poppy Ajudha’s first full length album, THE POWER IN US, hit streaming services this Friday. On this record, the South London artist combines genres like rock, jazz and pop with atmospheric production and bold neo-soul melodies. The result is a collection of futuristic anthems ranging from upbeat and blood-pumping to somber and thought provoking.

Poppy Ajudha has been dropping singles since 2015 and has already released two powerful 2018 EP’s, Femme and Patience. She isn’t afraid to back down from provocative topics like the intersection of religion and patriarchy on “PLAYGOD” or reproductive rights on “MOTHERS SISTERS GIRLFIRENDS.”

SXSW attendees got an early peek at some of the tracks from THE POWER IN US during Poppy’s performance March 19 on the Radio Day Stage showcase, hosted by Vocalo. If you didn’t catch her set or you want to relive the moment, you can stream below her live performances of “FALL TOGETHER,” “Weakness” and Poppy’s reimagining of Herbie Hancock’s “Watermelon Man (Under the Sun)” for Blue Note Records.

Written by George Chiligiris

Footage courtesy of SXSW

Edited by Morgan Ciocca

