Vocalo Music

Interviews with national artists featured on Chicago’s Urban Alternative

Little Simz Talks “GREY Area” LP with Jill Hopkins

Cantrell talks palindromes, jam skating and new EP “Devil Never Even Lived”

Sophia Eris on DJing with Lizzo, new Single, and finding her scene in Minneapolis

Lowdown Brass Band Release a Funky Party Single and Discuss Promoting Music Education

Genre-blending singer, songwriter and producer Van Hunt on Reclaimed Soul

Ella Vos recounts her recovery from lymphoma on new EP “Watch & Wait”

Emily King and Ayana Contreras Dig in the Crates on Reclaimed Soul

Helado Negro on code switching, Jamaica Kincaid and “our cloudy country”

Shad Grapples With Social Inequality On Concept Album “Short Story About A War”

Contextualizing Marvin Gaye: 1972 shelved album due for release

Emily King talks new album and the new freedom she found in Catskills while making it

Shamir Reclaims His Rock Roots with Guitar-Driven, Socially Poignant Album “Resolution”

