Video Premiere: Ano Bank$ “Sky High”

Written by on September 17, 2019

ano banks.jpg

We’ve had our eyes and ears on rapper Ano Bank$ for a minute now, ever since we put his song “Relay” in rotation back in June…

His new video for track $ky High, produced by Martin $ky, features much of the DNA that makes Ano such a compelling and interesting artist…

The intergenerational wisdom Ano demonstrates running around and playing with his child, the sense of humor demonstrated in expressions, the blurred lights passing as he drives in his signature yellow Camaro, are all elements that feature again and again in Bank$ work.

It’s heartening to see an artist know himself so fully, and even more impressively, know how to translate that self knowledge into art that resonates. The video was directed by Garcia Quintero.

Check out the video below, and stay tuned as we’ve got much more coming with Ano in the near future…

 

Written by: Seamus Doheny

Video: Garcia Quintero

Track: Ano Bank$ and Martin $ky

Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Saul Williams Expands Horizons with New Multimedia Project “Encrypted & Vulnerable”

September 17, 2019

0 2

Single Premiere: Woes “Fly on the Wall”

September 13, 2019

0 0

In Your Ear: Jill Hopkins Shares her Guide for Riot Fest 2019

September 11, 2019

Continue reading

Previous post

Saul Williams Expands Horizons with New Multimedia Project “Encrypted & Vulnerable”

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist
Background