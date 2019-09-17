We’ve had our eyes and ears on rapper Ano Bank$ for a minute now, ever since we put his song “Relay” in rotation back in June…

His new video for track $ky High, produced by Martin $ky, features much of the DNA that makes Ano such a compelling and interesting artist…

The intergenerational wisdom Ano demonstrates running around and playing with his child, the sense of humor demonstrated in expressions, the blurred lights passing as he drives in his signature yellow Camaro, are all elements that feature again and again in Bank$ work.

It’s heartening to see an artist know himself so fully, and even more impressively, know how to translate that self knowledge into art that resonates. The video was directed by Garcia Quintero.

Check out the video below, and stay tuned as we’ve got much more coming with Ano in the near future…

Written by: Seamus Doheny

Video: Garcia Quintero

Track: Ano Bank$ and Martin $ky