Weeks after announcing its inaugural dates, organizers have cancelled “women-powered” Versa Festival.

Citing “unforeseen circumstances” in an online statement, organizers of female-led Chicago festival Versa have decided to cancel less than a month following its formal announcement.

Versa Festival, scheduled for June 11-12 at Lincoln Park South Fields, was advertised as a “music + more” celebration with more than 25 artists, 15 comedians and 50 inspirational speakers over five stages, plus 10 chefs.

The music lineup included Jamila Woods, Kali Uchis, Kim Petras, Mon Laferte, Laura Jane Grace, Vagabon and more, and comedians scheduled featured Chelsea Handler, Ilana Glazer, Fortune Feimster, Dulcé Sloan, Sydnee Washington and performers from The Second City. The festival was also set to host speakers like Gloria Steinem and Alok Vaid-Menon, as well as the “Versa Ball,” a celebration of drag and ballroom culture with ballroom historian Leggoh JohVera.

Festival organizers say tickets will be fully refunded. According to Block Club Chicago, the organizers did not answer questions about the cancellation.

Read the full statement on Versa Festival’s website, or below:

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, VERSA Festival will not be taking place in Chicago this June. All ticket purchases will be fully refunded. Stay tuned for future updates.”

Written by Morgan Ciocca

