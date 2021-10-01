Above: Lizzo performs at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Hip-hop star Lizzo gave a new Ted Talk centered on the Black history of twerking and her journey toward self-love.

The renowned singer, rapper, songwriter and flutist gave the audience a rundown on the history and cultural significance of twerking and its rise to mainstream media. She explained how learning to twerk as a teenager gave her confidence and love for herself and her body.

“I’ve had a lot of accomplishments, but this is a dream come true right now,” Lizzo gushed amid cheers as she walked onstage to give the talk in August 2021.

She discussed how understanding the role Black women have played in the history of rhythm and dance “helps protect Black culture from erasure and misappropriation.”

Back in 2016, the year she released her first major-label EP Coconut Oil, Lizzo called into The Morning AMp to chat with hosts Jesse Menendez and Jill Hopkins. She discussed the importance of feminism, body positivity and her relationship with Prince, who asked her to be on one of his tracks. Stream their conversation on Spotify below.

More from Vocalo: