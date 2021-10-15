Ang13 and Brittney Carter represent a strong legacy of multigenerational female voices in the Chicago hip-hop scene.

Angela “Ang13” Zone and Brittney Carter found themselves on the hip-hop scene at two very different times in the genre’s history — Ang got her start when she was 13 years old and has been a breakdancer, graffiti writer, MC and producer, while Brittney started writing in 2014 and released her debut album As I Am in 2020. Both artists, however, share an integral piece of their musical histories: they’ve both held their own in an industry historically dominated and controlled by men.

Jill Hopkins sat down with Ang13 and Brittney Carter on Feb. 4, 2020, a few days before their performance at Vocalo and Young Chicago Authors’ Winter Block Party on Feb. 8. The three discussed their experiences as women in hip-hop, occupying multifaceted spaces within the music scene and uplifting other female-identifying artists.

Ang and Brittney agree that, while the scene has grown more welcoming of diverse perspectives as recently as 2019, there is a necessity to spread empowerment to ensure women are no longer forced into boxes of societal expectations.

“You can choose who you want to be instead of falling into the mold of what they said you could be,” Ang13 expressed. “Women can be women. We’re everything.”

The music video for Brittney Carter’s “All I Want” dropped on Oct. 13, directed and edited by Jacob Cuevas.

Ang13’s track “Sista” is featured on Vocalo’s In Rotation playlist for October 2021, which can be streamed on Spotify below.

