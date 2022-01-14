As we enter into a new year, Vocalo’s digital team is reflecting on the artists and creators who help make our station (and our city) great. Chicago-based artist Ausar was featured on Vocalo host Bekoe’s “Top 12 Songs” of 2021 playlist with his song “Vanity,” featuring Femdot.

Ausar chatted with Bekoe back in October 2020, following the release of his EP “Flight Of The Honeybee.” Stream the interview below.

Chicago singer-songwriter Ausar Bradley has always found a way to prioritize his art.

Even as a student at University of Illinois, Ausar weighed his opportunities to pursue music over grades — but surrounded himself with a community of creative individuals through on-campus organizations.

Bekoe chatted with Ausar in October 2020 following the release of his sweet-as-honey rap EP Flight of the Honeybee, which nods to the classical piece “Flight Of The Bumblebee” in its title, and centers on the metaphor of bees as marginalized populations.

The two spoke about taking ownership of his name, staying creative during the first months of the COVID-19 crisis, Flight of the Honeybee and more.

Follow Ausar on Twitter, and stream Flight of the Honeybee EP below!

Interview by Bekoe

Introduction written by Morgan Ciocca

