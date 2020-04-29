Kenny Beats And Denzel Curry Announce Graphic Novel

UNLOCKED dropped last month, surprising fans with a highly expressive EP. With an accompanying graphic novel, UNLOCKED is set to be a treat for all the senses.

When Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats released UNLOCKED in February, the duo showed a desire to explore their own creativity. Along with the EP, the duo released music video, not for a singe track, but for the entire album.

With what is essentially a short film–a music video lasting half an hour–Kenny Beats and Denzel Curry digitally insert themselves to Kenny’s computer in search of the UNLOCKED EP. This “Tron-esque” escapade finds the duo traveling through the track listing of the album, each with its own animation style and visual story to be told.

Just today, Denzel Curry announced that this adventure in UNLOCKED will be available as a graphic novel, recounting their digital hunt in the physical world, in full printed color. The 48-page novel will see contributions from more than eight different artists and is set to release on June 26 of this year.

The graphic novel is sure to transform UNLOCKED into an entire audiovisual experience, setting it on the path to become a memorable listening experience.

