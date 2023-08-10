UMI Meditates At Lollapalooza 2023

Fresh off the stage at Lollapalooza, formerly Seattle, now LA artist UMI joined Nudia Hernandez backstage at the festival on August 6. The two talked about her solo Lolla debut, meditation, manifestation, friendships and more.

UMI first took the stage at Lollapalooza last July, performing the track “Play Too Much” alongside Kyle Dion during LA rapper Duckwrth’s set. This year, she returned to the festival – this time with the stage to herself. She noted it was a vision board moment she had been aspiring toward for years, and felt the opportunity was “divine timing.”

“It was very connective. I felt very at one with everyone in the crowd,” UMI said. “To be on that stage … dreams come true.”

Like all her shows, UMI started off her Lollapalooza set with a meditation, reminding concert-goers to breathe and be present. This not only helps ground her, but ideally the crowd as well. She hopes to create an uninterrupted concert experience for her audiences and remind people to live in the now, referring to “back in the days” before phones were prevalent at shows.

“When we didn’t have phones, the one time you got to see an artist was a show, you never knew when you would see them again,” she reflected. “That excitement is what makes a show electric.”

UMI met with Vocalo’s Nudia Hernandez backstage at Lollapalooza 2023 on the festival’s final evening. Morgan Ciocca/Vocalo Radio

After each show, UMI hosts sound bath meditations for fans and friends to share healing through soundwaves. Sharing this spiritual aspect of herself with the crowd and releasing any fear of being seen is essential to her performances. She deeply values openness and honesty, exemplified through her mantra, “It’s safe to be seen.”

UMI joined Vocalo afternoons host Nudia Hernandez backstage at Lollapalooza after her set on August 6. The two discussed manifestation, meditation, her arena and Lolla debut, friendships and more.

UMI also recently performed her first stadium set, opening for Sam Smith in Washington D.C. at the Capital One Arena on August 4, and is currently working on new music. Her new single, “Happy I’m,” is set for release August 11 — the first from her upcoming EP Talking To The Wind, which hopes to reframe the concept of being lost.

Keep up with UMI on Instagram , and listen to her music on Spotify below.

Interview conducted by Nudia Hernandez

Audio production by Morgan Ciocca

Audio editing by Nudia Hernandez and Morgan Ciocca

Video editing and production by Omi Salisbury

Photography by Morgan Ciocca

Written introduction by Imani Warren and Morgan Ciocca

More from Vocalo: