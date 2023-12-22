Uduimoh Umolu Lifts Spirits with Jon Basíl Tequila

Uduimoh Umolu made alcohol history five years ago when he launched Jon Basíl tequila. With bottles on shelves at more than 350 locations, the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary this week.

Umolu sat down with Vocalo host Bekoe to discuss his roots in Chicago and Ghana, and his vision for building a brand that goes beyond spirits.

As a young Black millennial founder, Umolu overcame much adversity while making a name for himself in the spirits industry. By the time he graduated from undergrad at University of Illinois, he had already begun working on Jon Basíl, but he recalls many people failed to take him seriously in the first board meetings and initial stages of development.

Morgan Ciocca/Vocalo Radio

Over the next four years, Umolu meticulously crafted Jon Basíl into the spirit sitting on shelves today, from the bottle’s distinctive design to the quality of the tequila itself. The primary time constraint ended up being the rate it takes a blue agave plant to grow, which can often last 7 to 8 years. When the brand finally launched in 2018, Jon Basíl became one of the first independently-operated, multicultural and millennial-owned tequila companies.

“This is why I always say business is art and business is storytelling, because design is important, how something makes you feel when you look at it is extremely important,” Umolu explained. “I think people will miss that when they’re starting businesses. They kind of rush through that process.”

Morgan Ciocca/Vocalo Radio

At 7 years old, Umolu moved to Ghana for several years, which left a lasting impact on his life from then on. Even today, that culture shock from lifestyle differences between Chicago and Ghana drives his passion for the brand. With both Ghanaian and Nigerian roots, Umolu credits his upbringing and early experiences with shaping his entrepreneurial journey.

“I wanted the spirit of the brand to have a story that was true and authentic to us,” Umolu said. “The opportunities that we have, me being able to be born and raised in Chicago as opposed to a cousin of mine who’s in the village, it’s completely different, but those stories ultimately shape everything.”

The name Jon Basíl pays homage to Umolu’s family — Jon is his grandfather’s name and Basil is the name of his father’s godfather, who helped establish his family’s roots in the States. Umolu has big plans for the company’s future, all the while stretching his creativity and breaking barriers in a traditionally white-dominated industry.

Looking ahead, Jon Basíl plans to come out with multi-functional bartender-friendly bottles soon and is gearing up to launch their own añejo tequila. To learn more, visit jonbasil.com.

Morgan Ciocca/Vocalo Radio

Interview and audio production by Bekoe

Audio editing by Blake Hall

Photography by Morgan Ciocca

Written introduction by Blake Hall

More from Vocalo: