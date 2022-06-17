Above: Refine Collective’s Juneteenth Market, via the collective’s website.

Celebrate Black excellence in Chicago with local cultural institutions the Museum of Contemporary Art and the DuSable Museum…

There are more local Juneteenth events going on this weekend than we can list! Here are just two of the many opportunities to celebrate this weekend.

Refine Collective & MCA Chicago present the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Market

Refine Collective, in partnership with the Museum of Contemporary Art, are presenting their 2nd Annual Juneteenth Market in celebration of Chicago’s Black creativity and entrepreneurship. The outdoor marketplace will feature more than 50 local Black-owned businesses, plus entertainment from local DJs like Slot-A and Cut Cuz. Tickets are available for purchase online. More information about the market and a full list of performers and vendors can be found at the official ticket link.

A portion of all proceeds will go to the Gray Matter Experience, a Chicago non-profit uplifting and promoting community among Black youth through entrepreneurship and other real-world experience.

Where? Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago – 220 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

When? Friday, June 17, 5 – 9 p.m.

How to attend? Tickets online here.

DuSable Museum Juneteenth BBQ & Block Party — with Chance The Rapper!

The DuSable Museum and Chance The Rapper present The Juneteenth BBQ & Block Party on Sunday! This free, family-friendly celebration includes special performances, conversations, horseback riding, a quilting exhibition and more. According to the Eventbrite page, this event is BYOG — “Bring your own grill.” More information and advance registration is available on their website.

Chance The Rapper’s newest single “The Highs & The Lows” — his third multidisciplinary piece, this time featuring Joey Bada$$ and art from Yannis Davy Guibinga — was released last night at Art Basel, a world-renowned art fair in Switzerland. Stream the music video, co-directed by Chicago filmmaker Troy Gueno (Chance served as director of photography), below or on YouTube.

Where? The DuSable Museum of African American History – 740 E 56th Pl, Chicago, IL 60637

When? Sunday, June 19, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

How to attend? Free registration online here.

Written by Morgan Ciocca

