Paul Johnson

“House music, from my mind, to my heart, Thru my hands. The message is universal.” Paul Johnson



Paul Johnson’s contributions to Chicago’s vibrant music scene began in his teens, encompassing breakdancing and DJing. He produced his first recordings back in 1987, the same year he was shot, an incident that confined him to a wheelchair for the rest of his life. But that injury couldn’t halt his boundless creativity. Johnson ultimately became an important voice in Chicago House’s Second Wave, releasing work through seminal House labels like Peacefrog, Cajual and Dance Mania, including the 1999 classic “Get Get Down”. He also created his own label, Dust Traxx, and traveled the world as an internationally renowned DJ.

According to Resident Advisor, “His remix work and collaborations with Destiny’s Child, Jon B, Steve “Silk” Hurley, DJ Skip, Ce Ce Peniston, Daft Punk, DJ Sneak, K-Alexi, Stacy Kidd, Joey Beltram, Green Velvet, Armando and Ron Trent made its way into all the big jocks’ boxes and remain there to this day.”

Johnson passed away August 4 at the age of 50 of COVID-related causes. Funeral arrangements are as follows:

Monday August 16, 2021

Leak and Sons Funeral Home

7838 S Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago, IL 60619

1pm – 3pm

In celebration of Paul Johnson’s remarkable life and work, check out this tribute to the Chicago House music icon by DJ / Producer Milty Evans that aired on Vocalo’s “Friday Night DJ Series” hosted by Jesse De La Pena on Friday August 6.

