Tribble Goes to ComplexCon: A Photo Diary
Written by Vocalo Radio on July 23, 2019
This weekend was a busy one for Chicago, and a busy one for us here at Vocalo!
While Jill Hopkins was over at Union Park covering Pitchfork, we sent our very own Midday Host Tribble (aka Tribbz the Cool) to ComplexCon to cover the action.
Tribble found time to catch up with some of the Vocalo Fam including King Marie, Joe Freshgoods, Vice Mensa and a giant that looked a whole lot like Chance the Rapper…
Check out Tribble’s photo diary of the festival below and stay tuned for more coverage on all of Chicago’s events this summer!