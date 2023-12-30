Vocalo’s Top 50 Spins of 2023

Rewind Vocalo’s on-air rotation from 2023 with our 50 most-played songs …

Dive into the top spins of 2023 with Vocalo Radio’s 50 most-played tracks — a mesmerizing mix of soul, R&B and hip-hop. Graced by artists like Jamila Woods, Masego and Vic Mensa (just to name a few), this collection ranges from introspective ballads to high-energy anthems.

This eclectic playlist captures the essence of Vocalo and Chicago, and showcases the diverse talent shaping the urban alternative music landscape over the past year. Get ready to groove, reflect and discover the rhythmic pulse of 2023’s standout tracks…

Ric Wilson, A-Trak & Chromeo – “Everyone Moves to LA” (feat. Felicia Douglass)

Jamila Woods – “Boomerang”

Masego – “You Never Visit Me”

VIC MENSA – “STRAWBERRY LOUIS VUITTON” (feat. Thundercat & Maeta)

NxWorries – “Where I Go” (feat. H.E.R.)

Ella Mai – “This Is”

Kelela – “On The Run”

Smino – “Pro Freak” (with Doechii, Fatman Scoop)

Jordan Ward – “SIDEKICK” (with Joyce Wrice)

IDK – “Radioactive”

Duckwrth – “Ce Soir” (feat. Syd)

JID – “Bruddanem” (feat. Lil Durk)

RINI – “My Luv” (feat. Bibi Bourelly)

KAYTRAMINÉ – “4EVA” (feat. Pharrell Williams)

Alex Isley & Jack Dine – “Such A Thing”

Karol G – “MERCURIO”

Chance the Rapper – “YAH Know” (feat. King Promise)

Saba & No ID – “hue_man nature”

Jungle – “Back On 74”

Carmelo Haze – “Goza el Calor”

Braxton Cook – “90s” (feat. Masego)

Jessie Ware – “These Lips”

Janelle Monáe – “Float” (Coco & Breezy Remix)

Jorja Smith – “Little Things”

Dinner Party – “For Granted” (feat. Arin Ray)

Masego – “Remembering Sundays”

Mick Jenkins – “Smoke Break-Dance”

Khruangbin – “People Everywhere (Still Alive)” (Live At Stubb’s)

SZA – “Shirt”

Jean Deaux – “Yeah Yeah”

Divino Niño – “XO”

October London – “Back To Your Place”

Noname – “hold me down” (feat. Jimetta Rose & Voices of Creation)

Jeremih – “Room” (with Adekunle Gold & 2 Chainz)

Robert Glasper – “Back To Love” (feat. SiR & Alex Isley)

VIC MENSA – “$outhside Story” (feat. Common)

Terrace Martin & Alex Isley – “Paradise”

Terrace Martin & James Fauntleroy – “Witchcraft” (feat. Robert Glasper)

Rosehardt – “Baby Love” (feat. Masego)

Terrace Martin & Alex Isley – “Only In The Moment”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

DELLAFUENTE – “El camino” (feat. Ralphie Choo & rusowsky)

Caramelo Haze – “Una Mañana”

Braxton Cook – “The Same” (feat. Marquis Hill)

Janelle Monáe – “Champagne Sh*t” (feat. Latto & Quavo)

Tkay Maidza – “What Ya Know”

Erick the Architect & Channel Tres – “Ambrosia”

Mick Jenkins – “Michelin Star”

Noname – “black mirror”

October London – “Mulholland Drive” (feat. Snoop Dogg & LaToiya Williams)

