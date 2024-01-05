Top 5 Tiny Desk Concerts of 2023

Pictured above: Sid Sriram for NPR Music by Keren Carrión

Throughout 2023, NPR Music’s Tiny Desk was filled with the sounds and energies of artists we love.

We witnessed some Vocalo fan-favorite artists deliver unforgettable performances from the behind the Tiny Desk throughout the year. Watch these standout Tiny Desk Concerts — and make sure to check out our exclusive 2023 interviews with many of these artists …

Sampha

Nov. 28

UK artist Sampha performed three songs from his critically-acclaimed 2023 album LAHAI: “Spirit 2.0,” “Only” and “Dancing Circles.” Accompanying Sampha was his band, who worked to curate the same sound and feel his songs give listeners on the recorded soundtrack. To end the performance, the artist sang his song “Without” solo, similar to his performance during his first Tiny Desk Concert in 2017.

Noname

Nov. 10

Fatimah Warner, known professionally as Noname, returned to the Tiny Desk to express her rhythmic poetry with a full band. She performed several songs from her highly-anticipated third studio album Sundial, released in August, opening with “namesake” and continuing with “hold me down.” Noname also welcomed a few guests behind the desk including vocalist Ayoni for “boomboom,” and both Smino and Saba to perform a new unreleased track from their power trio Ghetto Sage.

Sid Sriram

May 10

NPR Music celebrated AAPI Heritage Month by welcoming Indian-born, California-raised singer Sid Sriram behind the Tiny Desk. The artist performed his signature blend of South Indian classical Carnatic music, jazz, R&B and soul. As NPR’s Suraya Mohamed described: “While you can hear those musical influences in these songs, what is really striking is the ease with which he molds them all together.”

Kassa Overall

April 5

Three years after performing as a vocalist with Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science for their Tiny Desk Concert, jazz drummer and bandleader Kassa Overall returned to the desk a month before the release of his May album ANIMALS. NPR’s Suraya Mohamed aptly described Kassa’s style as “experimental hip-hop-infused jazz.” He opened the live set with the album’s first single “Ready to Ball,” later moving into a drum solo during “Find Me,” followed up with a rap interlude and introspective melodies featuring soprano saxophonist Tomoki Sanders and vocalist J. Hoard.

Durand Bernarr

March 31

In a theatrical Tiny Desk performance, ethereal vocalist Durand Bernarr and his band dressed in outfits inspired by characters from the Disney Channel show “The Proud Family.” Channeling Uncle Bobby Proud, Bernarr’s dynamic performance included songs from his albums Unblocked, Dur& and his most recent album Wanderlust. Bernarr told NPR, “I’m not meant to be understood, I’m meant to be experienced.”

Written by Blake Hall

