Mornings host Bekoe shared with us his top five favorite tracks from September’s Poised To Break Through playlist. See what he had to say and stream the full playlist below.

Louis Marx Ft. Keenan Davis – “you can’t ignore US“

Chicago emcee known as Louis Marx did something a bit different by sampling Big Pun’s “I don’t wanna be a playa” and crafting his own touch by talking to the people and motivating them to live out their dreams.

JIJI. – “My Place“

Soothing vocals over a beautiful guitar riff always sounds pleasing, and JIJI’s latest single has the perfect amount of rhythm and blues. We all know that time is priceless, but spending quality time with someone you admire and care for is worth unforgettable memories.

Nehemiah Heckler – “Blessings“

A positive message of peace, guidance and blessings is Nehemiah’s niche. For his latest offering, titled “Blessings,” he’s all about uplifting those to have a positive outlook on life which will help open up doors of opportunities and new endeavors.

Ali Blake – “Do It Over Again“

Chicago singer-songwriter Ali Blake showcased a wide range of vocals in her latest single “Do It Over Again.” Ali’s leveled sound pushes her latest single to new heights, and takes listeners on a sonically-driven adventure.

Brillsta – “Bullion Van (Remix) (feat. Reminisce)”

If you’re looking for some tropical vibes, Nigerian artist Brillsta’s latest remix for his single “Bullion Van,” featuring Reminisce, has the right ingredients that’ll for sure allow you to show off your spicy dance moves. Music brings us together, and Brillsta is building an international bridge by sprinkling a little Nigerian culture to Chicago’s well-seasoned market.

Stream Poised to Break Through below …

