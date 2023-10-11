Bekoe’s Top 5 “In Rotation” Tracks for October 2023

Pictured above: Heavy Crownz, photo courtesy of the artist.

Melba Moore – “It Seems To Hang On”

Legendary New York vocalist Melba Moore is an icon in the music industry, and her remarkable journey speaks volumes. With a string of Grammy nominations, a prestigious Tony Award, a 2015 induction into the R&B Music Hall of Fame in 2015, and her star proudly embedded on the illustrious Hollywood Walk of Fame, Melba Moore is a true luminary. Now, she makes a triumphant return with her latest offering, Imagine — and featured single “It Seems To Hang On.” This song weaves a perfect love story that’s bound to have you on the edge of your seat, captivated by its emotional depth and Melba’s soul-stirring vocals. Her enduring talent continues to shine, reminding us why she’s a true music legend whose artistry stands the test of time.

Channel Seven – “Wake up”

The dynamic Chicago duo Channel Seven, combining the talents of Marz and Coop, is undoubtedly a rising force to keep a close eye on. With lyrical finesse and standout musicality, their latest single “Wake up” is a testament to their artistry and is sure to jolt your senses awake. The track is a mesmerizing blend of rhythmic wordplay and immersive sounds that will leave your eyes and ears wide open, underscoring Channel Seven’s promise as a musical act that’s poised for a bright and resonant future.

Heavy Crownz – “Chi Vibrationz” (feat. Joel Q)

Hailing from the heart of Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, native and dedicated community leader Heavy Crownz is back with an anthem that embodies the city’s spirit. Teaming up with Joel Q and the talented producer Kid Breeze, Crownz has crafted a smooth Chicago anthem that resonates with the pulse of the streets. His commitment to nurturing the community and sowing the seeds of growth is evident in his latest album Branch Out. With his single “Chi Vibrationz,” Heavy Crownz rides a vibrant frequency, showcasing his unwavering dedication to the city. This single is a testament to his dynamic presence in the Chicago music scene, proving that he’s not just an artist but a beacon of positive change in the community.

Amar Miller – “TEMPTATIONS”

Amar Miller, the talented emcee hailing from Toledo, Ohio, is making a triumphant return to our airwaves with his latest single, “TEMPTATIONS.” A true creator of vibes, Amar is a talented artist with a promising future, whether he’s shaping the music industry or exploring the realm of aerospace. His passion for crafting catchy musical hymns is nothing short of exceptional, setting him apart as an artist light years ahead of his time. Check out Amar Miller’s immersive wordplay now, and tune in to catch “TEMPTATIONS” playing live over your radio.

callmejimmee – “read receipts”

The versatile artist callmejimmee (formerly Jimmie Music), hailing from the vibrant city of Chicago, makes a poignant return with a mesmerizing audio piece that delves into the realm of love lost through the channels of telecommunications. In this soul-stirring composition, Jimmee encapsulates the universal experience of dealing with unanswered texts or unanswered calls, a narrative that resonates deeply with anyone who has navigated the intricate world of dating within this new generation and this shifty digital age. Jimmee’s artistry sheds light on the complexities of modern romance, emphasizing the importance of communication and transparency in relationships. All Jimmee is seeking is a response, a simple acknowledgment of the shared emotions and intentions, making this latest creation a heartfelt ode to the power of open and honest connection in the quest for love.

