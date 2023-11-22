Bekoe’s Top 5 “In Rotation” Picks For November 2023

Pictured above: Loona Dae’s music video for single “kindness.”

November’s “In Rotation” refresh may be small, but it is mighty.

Vocalo mornings host Bekoe is back to share five standout tracks from this month’s on-air rotation picks, featuring four Chicago artists you should know.

Sophia Bromberg – “sesame”

Sophia Bromberg, a multi-instrumentalist from the vibrant musical landscape of San Francisco, has previously graced screens on “The Voice.” Her latest single, “sesame,” has found its place in our rotation, offering a tapestry of smooth jazz-infused instrumentation complemented by her tender and artfully arranged vocals. This track seamlessly weaves a captivating melody, adding a touch of refined seasoning to our playlist. Experience its charm now, and be sure to tune in to catch its enchanting presence within our rotation.

Rockboy BAM – “Patience” (feat. Ayo2oonz! & Mykah Estelle)

For those eagerly awaiting a dose of remarkable hip-hop vibes, Chicago’s rap maestro Rockboy BAM delivers. This collaboration with Ayo2oonz! and Mykah Estelle is an irresistible composition, brimming with infectious bars as a tune to undeniably captivate your earbuds. While this marks Rockboy’s inaugural entry into our rotation, the sheer resonance of this track suggests it won’t be his last.

Sam Thousand & The Soul Vortex – “Better With You”

Returning to grace our airwaves is the versatile instrumentalist and vocalist Sam Thousand, hailing from the vibrant music scene of Chicago. “Better With You” is a mesmerizing live performance that truly captures his essence. If you’ve yet to experience Sam’s live showmanship, you’re truly missing out! His commanding stage presence and unparalleled interaction with the audience create an unforgettable experience. For those unable to witness his magic in person, here’s a tantalizing glimpse into his past performance at esteemed Chicago venue The Promontory.

Charles Blu – “Sad Song”

Introducing the West Side budding singer-songwriter Charles Blu, making his debut on our airwaves with his poignant first single, “Sad Song.” This emotionally-charged track delves into the tumultuous journey of overcoming a toxic relationship. It’s a universal experience we can all relate to, those rollercoaster emotions and struggles of moving on. Charles Blu skillfully weaves rhythm and blues into his music, creating a resonant piece that speaks volumes to the hearts of many grappling with similar feelings.

Loona Dae – “kindness”

Adding a touch of grace to our rotation is the multi-talented instrumentalist Loona Dae, presenting the graceful single “kindness.” This track is part of Loona Dae’s August release, ATARI! The Album, which showcases 12 records all executively produced by Loona herself, in collaboration with Ashwin Torke. “kindness” is a stellar reintroduction to Loona’s self-proclaimed genre-bending sound, which she aptly terms “R&B Alt+.” With this release, Loona Dae continues to carve her musical path.

LISTEN TO THE FULL “IN ROTATION” PLAYLIST ON SPOTIFY OR BY TUNING IN TO 91.1 FM …

Written by Bekoe

