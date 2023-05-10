Bekoe’s Top 5 “In Rotation” Tracks For May 2023

Pictured above: Danny Boy

Bekoe shares his five favorite songs featured on our airwaves this month.

Dive deep into May’s “In Rotation” refresh and hear what Bekoe had to say about five standout tracks, all from Chicago-based artists.

Danny Boy – “This Song”

Danny Boy is no stranger to this music industry. In fact, at the age of 16, he was discovered by Suge Knight, and he has done features for Snoop Dogg (who now owns Death Row) and has several features with the legendary 2 Pac. It’s been a decade since he released a full-length album, and Danny returns with “This Song,” a single off his latest album Black Heart that boasts a catchy hook, focused on the joy of bringing people together. It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Danny Boy, but I can assure you his vocals are still superior in delivering energy and emotion.

Stranded Civilians – “Playlist” (produced by 99TheProducer)

“Playlist” is a track that showcases the talents of both Stranded Civilians and 99TheProducer. This track features a catchy beat with a deep bass line, sharp hi-hats and a hypnotic melody. The highlight of “Playlist” is undoubtedly the chorus, which features a hook that is both catchy and memorable. After a few listens, I’m pretty sure you’ll be humming this tune and adding it to your own playlist.

feeljones – “AMEN”

Chicago’s Feeljones is a contemporary Gospel artist, and his single “Amen” is a soulful and uplifting track that showcases Feeljones’ impressive vocal abilities. The production on “Amen” is also clean and polished with an upbeat bass line, mixed with synths and strings. Throughout “Amen,” Feeljones celebrates the idea of finding hope and strength in the face of adversity. Jones’ message is straightforward but powerful in conveying the song’s deep message. “Amen” is a well-crafted record that is sure to lift the spirits of anyone, especially fans of gospel music.

McKinley Dixon – “Sun, I Rise” (feat. Angélica Garcia)

“Sun, I Rise” is a powerful and moving track from Chicago emcee McKinley Dixon, featuring Angélica Garcia. This record is on his album Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?, and it features a unique and engaging sonic landscape. The height of this record is by far the interplay between McKinley Dixon and Angélica Garcia’s vocals. They both have expressive voices that complement each other perfectly, creating a sense of harmony and unity which best describes hip-hop and R&B.

Toiné Houston – “Love” (feat. Sheron Young)

“Love” is a strong word used on many occasions, and in this case “Love” is an R&B/hip-hop record with a mid-tempo beat and smooth, soulful vocals from both Toiné Houston and Sheron Young. The song’s lyrics focus on the ups and downs of love, with both expressing their desire for a deeper connection and their willingness to work through any challenges that arise. The chemistry between Toiné Houston and Sheron Young creates a soundscape that’s both cohesive and dynamic, and the production gives the song a modern, yet classic feel. You can catch this song rotating on our radio, playlist or on Toine’s latest album Disturbingly Unconcerned.

Listen to the full “In Rotation” playlist on Spotify below, or tune in to 91.1 FM all month.

Written by Bekoe

