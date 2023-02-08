Bekoe’s Top 5 “In Rotation” Tracks for February 2023

Pictured above: Galaxy Francis, photo courtesy of the artist.

Get to know this month’s featured artists added to our on-air rotation with Bekoe’s top five tracks.

Hear Bekoe’s thoughts on his five favorite “In Rotation” tracks this month — all five by Chicago artists (and some spinning exclusively on our airwaves before their streaming release date).

Mic Logik & Joey Childz – “Chips”

Two Chicago emcees came together for a record known as “Chips.” This song is also their first single from their forthcoming project Too Much To Text, Vol. 1, set to release on Feb. 10. DJ Alo also contributed by putting his wrist to work and adding some crazy DJ cuts over Max Julian’s well-orchestrated production.

Galaxy Francis – “The Shining” (feat. Jay Wood)

Formerly known as LA Van Gogh, Chicago multi-talent is now known as Galaxy Francis, and landed in our rotation with a single he allowed his following to vote for. With this being one out of four records he had supporters vote for, I can easily say his marketing ability is unmatched. And obviously, his fans know best, because “The Shining,” featuring Jay Wood, landed in our rotation as a premiere… meaning you can only hear it right here, until its official release set for Feb. 15.

❗️FRIENDS, HELP CHOOSE MY NEXT SINGLE by VOTING in poll below



most votes 🗳️ will be my next official release. 🛸🤞🏽



Song choices:

ANIMAL PLANET ft. L.S. Da Don🐅

The Shining 🪓 ft. @jaywoodsole

SOUR FACES 🤢

CTRL U 🕹️ft. @daylighttone & @trinohbi#GalaxyFrancis pic.twitter.com/Y7qjpbxLyO — Galaxy Francis 🫡🌍🛸 (@actuallygalaxy) December 20, 2022

Galaxy Francis’ multi-talented ways are certainly out of this atmosphere. From singing to rapping, producing, trying out vocal effects and engineering, he’s putting himself in a spotlight no one will be able to shade — and he proves it in his latest anticipated release “The Shining.” Tune in to Vocalo to catch it playing over the radio before the official release.

On-air exclusive until its release on Feb. 15, when it will be added to our Spotify playlist.

The Third – “WUNNADEM (LOCK IN)”

The Third is a poet, rapper and educator representing the South Side of Chicago, and when he’s “locked in,” he continues to prove he is one of them. Meaning: a true lyricist who enjoys putting together crazy metaphors and similes to better serve his listeners. On his latest record below you’ll hear his lucrative flow and charismatic way with words.

Kayo – “Make It Real” (feat. Morgan Gold)

Kayo is a Chicago-based rapper and singer representing the South Side. He recently delivered his debut album It Was Fun While It Lasted, and since its release back on Jan. 17. He’s had not one or two, but now three records that have landed in our rotation. It’s safe to say his project is a solid debut with features from Femdot, Elijah LeFlore, Morgan Gold and Ausar (who’ll also be hitting the stage on Feb. 18 at Vocalo’s Winter Block Party) and more. Stream his record “Make It Real” below — and if you like what you hear, feel free to stream his project in full.

Adam Martinez – “Momentos”

When it comes to Latin music, Chicago’s own Adam Martinez is no stranger to Vocalo’s eccentric music community. To be honest, I may not know how to speak Spanish, but I know good music when I hear it — and Adam’s latest single “Momentos” has a catchy rhythm and vibe that you’ll surely remember.

Stream the full “In Rotation” playlist on Spotify now below.

Written by Bekoe

