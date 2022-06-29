Vocalo Radio

Vocalo’s Top 25 Spins Of 2022 (So Far…)

June 29, 2022

The tracks you’ve been singing along to on Vocalo the first half of this year, all in one place.

It’s only June, and 2022 has already given us a ton of good music! With tracks on repeat from Saba, Kendrick Lamar, Dreamer Isioma and so many others, there’s been almost too much to keep track of. To stay caught up on the best in urban alternative, check out below the 25 songs we’ve been spinning the most this year on Vocalo…

1. Saba – “Come My Way (feat. Krayzie Bone)

2. Terrace Martin – “This Morning” (feat. Arin Ray & Smino)

3. Earl Sweatshirt – “2010

4. Denzel Curry – “Walkin

5. Koffee – “West Indies

6. Samm Henshaw – “East Detroit

7. Rex Orange County – “Open A Window” (feat. Tyler, the Creator)

8. Dreamer Isioma – “Bad Ting

9. Leon Bridges & Khruangbin – “B-Side

10. Lucky Daye – “NWA” (feat. Lil Durk)

11. The Cool Kids – “Low Sodium” (feat. Chance the Rapper)

12. Vince Staples – “Magic” (feat. Mustard)

13. Earthgang – “Waterboyz” (feat. JID and J. Cole)

14. Chance the Rapper – “Child of God

15. Ausar – “Love Is” (feat. Bairi)

16. Helado Negro – “Gemini and Leo

17. Syd & Smino – “Right Track

18. Toro y Moi – “The Loop

19. Kaytranada – “Dysfunctional” (feat. VanJess)

20. Kehlani – “Up All Night” (feat. Justin Beiber)

21. Tiana Major9 – “On God

22. Saba – “Still” (feat. 6lack & Smino)

23. Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5

24. Supa Bwe – “ACAB” (feat. 7000, redveil & Chance the Rapper)

25. Denzel Curry – “Troubles” (feat. T-Pain)

Follow us on Spotify, and stay up-to-date with our current heavy rotation picks by saving the playlist below…

Written by George Chiligiris

