Vocalo’s Top 10 Albums of 2023

2023 brought us some incredible new music. Reminisce with these 10 standout albums…

We narrowed down our 2023 favorites to bring you 10 standout albums you need to hear. This list does not encapsulate all of the phenomenal music the year brought us, but we felt these 10 albums deserved a special shoutout. Our list includes Chicago artists like Noname, Sen Morimoto and Mick Jenkins, in addition to some greats from outside the Windy City – many of whom you’ve heard spinning on our airwaves all year long.

Masego – Masego

Released Mar. 3

Masego’s self-titled album is his first release since his debut Lady Lady in 2018 — but he’s been nothing if not busy, collaborating constantly with artists including Braxton Cook, KAYTRANADA, Smino, Yussef Dayes, Drake, Ari Lennox … the list goes on. As the artist’s sophomore album, Masego features 14 tracks to take listeners on a journey through his relationships and musical evolution.

Standout tracks are “Black Anime” and “Sax Fifth Avenue,” upbeat songs backed by Masego’s signature saxophone solos. Masego exemplifies the artist’s five long years of creative and artistic development in a well-constructed, soulful composition.

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, A-Trak – CLUSTERFUNK

Released Mar. 31

Chicago rapper Ric Wilson joins forces with Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo and Canadian DJ A-Trak on CLUSTERFUNK. Despite its name, the album has a fluid sound. The group blends political commentary with smooth beats to create a melodic, jazzy nine-track album that is easy to listen to while oftentimes alluding to a larger discussion.

RELATED: Ric Wilson: In Conversation At Pitchfork 2023

Noname – Sundial

Released Aug. 11

Sundial is Chicago rapper and poet Noname’s first album in five years, and it was well worth the wait. The self-released album is eye-opening and powerful, mixing jazzy beats with provocative lyrics, and was described as “Best New Music” by Pitchfork, which called the album “a cool and masterful interrogation of the culture.” It doesn’t hold many features, but they include powerful contributions from artists like Common and Eryn Allen Kane. Noname also made her return to NPR Music’s Tiny Desk this year, performing a few songs from Sundial and teasing listeners with unreleased music from Ghetto Sage, her power trio with Smino and Saba.

RELATED: Noname: Tiny Desk Concert

Jungle – Volcano

Released Aug. 11

The new album from British duo Jungle made waves with its standout single and corresponding music video “Back On 74” — but Volcano has so much to offer beyond that track. The two continue to expand upon their signature ‘70s-inspired grooves on the new album, incorporating elements of soul, funk, disco and electronic to create a feel-good blend sure to get your head nodding.

Mick Jenkins – The Patience

Released Aug. 18

Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins expresses his frustrations with society, the music industry and more on The Patience. Fresh out of his contract with Cinematic Music Group, Jenkins delivers a powerful 11-track album detailing grievances with his former record label. Laid-back beats meet irate lyricism to create an album that puts listeners in Jenkins’ shoes.

RELATED: Mick Jenkins Directs the Conversation with ‘Elephant in the Room’

Yussef Dayes – Black Classical Music

Released Sept. 8

With a title inspired by the words of Miles Davis and Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Yussef Dayes’ third album Black Classical Music was destined to be nothing short of excellent. Dayes blends jazz melodies and classical compositions with the sounds of hip-hop, reggae and orchestra to craft this album, with no two tracks exactly alike.

RELATED: Yussef Daye’s ‘Black Classical Music’ Shows “The Relation Between All These Different Stars”

Corinne Bailey Rae – Black Rainbows

Released Sep. 15

Corinne Bailey Rae was inspired to create this album after encountering the collections within Chicago’s Stony Island Arts Bank. Traveling there on an artists retreat in 2017, she was struck immediately with the vastness of the bank’s historical archives. The English artist based all 10 Black Rainbows songs on an artifact found within the bank — like a photo of New York City “Transit Queen” Audrey Smaltz, which inspired single “New York Transit Queen.” Musically, the album leans more toward the ’90s punk rock of Bailey Rae’s teenage years than 2006’s “Put Your Records On” (as most listeners know her), juxtaposed by delicate piano, harp and ethereal vocals.

RELATED: Corinne Bailey Rae’s ‘Black Rainbows’ Was Born Out Of A Connection To Chicago

Jamila Woods – Water Made Us

Released Oct. 13

In October, highly-acclaimed Chicago singer-songwriter Jamila Woods released her third album, Water Made Us. The album draws its name from a quote by literary genius Toni Morrison, deeming “all water has a perfect memory and is forever trying to get back to where it was.”

With an ensemble of 17 tracks, Water Made Us is a beautiful fusion of R&B and soul, further elevated by poetry and rap. It opens with “Bugs,” a track encapsulating the quest for love and the limits one will go for the person they love. Adding a touch of nostalgia, “I Miss All My Exes” is a masterfully-written spoken word piece featuring Gia Margaret. In each song, Jamila takes listeners on a journey through the complexities of love and the ways it can change a person.

Sampha – Lahai

Released Oct. 20

Released in October, Sampha’s sophomore solo album Lahai quickly cemented its place as one of the best albums of the year. Lahai, which is also Sampha’s middle name, features 14 tracks blending R&B, pop, and poignant, layered lyricism. Though the album should be listened to as a whole, several standout tracks include “Evidence,” which touches on Sampha’s spiritual journey and his interpretation of divinity, and “Jonathan L. Seagull,” which references themes from the English fable about exploring other perspectives. Meshing techno, soul and R&B elements with rhythms of West African Wassoulou music, Sampha’s Lahai presents his evolution as both an artist and an individual.

RELATED: Sampha Searches For Divinity In The Material On ‘Lahai’

Sen Morimoto – Diagnosis

Released Nov. 3

Sen Morimoto’s third solo album Diagnosis serves as an analysis of capitalism’s effect on mankind and its impact on every aspect of life. Looming crises — including climate change and socio-political unrest — were among the motivating forces behind the album. Morimoto also includes elements of his childhood in the album to reflect on changes he’s undergone since his youth, seen especially in tracks like “Forsythia (レンギョウの旋律),” which uses the imagery of the tree that grew outside of his childhood home in Japan and now outside of his home in Chicago. Diagnosis is rich in both inspiring lyricism and appealing melodies.

RELATED: Sen Morimoto Gives Listeners His ‘Diagnosis’

Written by Abigail Harrison, Blake Hall and Morgan Ciocca

More from Vocalo: