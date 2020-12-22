We all know that songs have strong storytelling abilities, but it’s often in the LP that a story’s full potential is truly unlocked. These are the stories of 2020 that made us laugh, cry and bust a move…

Benny The Butcher – “Burden Of Proof”

Real hip-hop returns to it’s mecca, “New York,” and Benny Is The Burden Of Proof. – Bekoe

Brittney Carter – “As I Am”

Brittney Carter is as genuine as it gets and her debut album is the perfect representation. – Bekoe

Flex – “Separation”

From street life to the corporate life Flex chimes into his inner self and separates himself from the pack. – Bekoe

Polo G – “THE GOAT”

The title just about sums up who Polo G is, the year he’s had in music, and why he’s on the verge of becoming the greatest of all time. – Bekoe

Joel Q – “Life’s Amazing”

Appreciated or not! One of Chicago’s most underrated artist has a solid body of work reminding everyone how amazing life is! – Bekoe

Run the Jewels – “RTJ4”

Killer Mike and El-P deliver their signature bombast and social awareness on their fourth album, which was exactly what you want from them. Am I the only one who’s been working “Ooh la la, ah wee wee” into conversation for the better part of 2020? – Jill

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – “Alfredo”

Is Freddie Gibbs the midwest’s best lyricist? “Alfredo” makes a good case for it. – Jill

Megan Thee Stallion – “Good News”

Megan makes FUBU music for exotic dancers: it’s “For Us, By Us.” But you don’t have to be a peeler to enjoy this album. It’s for the parties we all would’ve had, had parties been allowed this year. – Jill

Chloe X Halle – “Ungodly Hour”

I still don’t know if I want to be friedns with CXH or BE CXH, and this album isn’t helping. This album sounds like the night time b-roll during an episode of “Insecure” looks. – Jill

Peter CottonTale – “CATCH”

This album is a batch of upbeat, hopeful Gospel R&B from the frequent Chance the Rapper collaborator. It’s the sort of recording that, like a well cut diamond, shines in different ways depending on how you hold it up to the light. As a whole though, I found myself coming to it again and again during this tumultuous year for bops and positivity. – Ayana