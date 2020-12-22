Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Vocalo’s Top 10 Albums of 2020

Written by on December 22, 2020

We all know that songs have strong storytelling abilities, but it’s often in the LP that a story’s full potential is truly unlocked. These are the stories of 2020 that made us laugh, cry and bust a move…

Benny The Butcher – “Burden Of Proof”

Real hip-hop returns to it’s mecca, “New York,” and Benny Is The Burden Of Proof. – Bekoe

Brittney Carter – “As I Am”

Brittney Carter is as genuine as it gets and her debut album is the perfect representation. – Bekoe

Flex – “Separation”

From street life to the corporate life Flex chimes into his inner self and separates himself from the pack. – Bekoe

Polo G – “THE GOAT”

The title just about sums up who Polo G is, the year he’s had in music, and why he’s on the verge of becoming the greatest of all time. – Bekoe

Joel Q – “Life’s Amazing”

Appreciated or not! One of Chicago’s most underrated artist has a solid body of work reminding everyone how amazing life is! – Bekoe

Run the Jewels – “RTJ4”

Killer Mike and El-P deliver their signature bombast and social awareness on their fourth album, which was exactly what you want from them. Am I the only one who’s been working “Ooh la la, ah wee wee” into conversation for the better part of 2020? – Jill

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – “Alfredo”

Is Freddie Gibbs the midwest’s best lyricist? “Alfredo” makes a good case for it. – Jill

Megan Thee Stallion – “Good News”

Megan makes FUBU music for exotic dancers: it’s “For Us, By Us.” But you don’t have to be a peeler to enjoy this album. It’s for the parties we all would’ve had, had parties been allowed this year. – Jill

Chloe X Halle – “Ungodly Hour”

I still don’t know if I want to be friedns with CXH or BE CXH, and this album isn’t helping. This album sounds like the night time b-roll during an episode of “Insecure” looks. – Jill

Peter CottonTale – “CATCH”

This album is a batch of upbeat, hopeful Gospel R&B from the frequent Chance the Rapper collaborator. It’s the sort of recording that, like a well cut diamond, shines in different ways depending on how you hold it up to the light. As a whole though, I found myself coming to it again and again during this tumultuous year for bops and positivity. – Ayana

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

10 Artists to Watch in 2021

December 21, 2020

Vocalo’s Most Played Songs Of 2020

December 18, 2020

Ric Wilson Brings Brass Back Into Hip Hop With “Trunk Music”

December 17, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Enchúfate’s Favorite Latinx Tracks of 2020

Thumbnail
Previous post

10 Artists to Watch in 2021

Thumbnail